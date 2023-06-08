شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Dance The Night أغنية جديدة لـ دوا ليبا من فيلم Barbie .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية دوا ليبا أغنية Dance The Night من ألبوم أغانى الفيلم الجديد المنتظر Barbie، المقرر طرحه يوم 21 يوليو المقبل في دور العرض حول العالم، وحصلت الأغنية على أكثر من 486 إعجاب، ومشاهدات وصلت إلى إكثر من 28 مليون مشاهدة منذ يوم 28 مايو الماضى.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
Baby you can
Find me under the lights
Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up
Don’t you wanna just
Come along for the ride
Oh my outfit so tight
You can see my heart beat tonight
I can take the heat
Baby best believe
That’s the moment I shine
Cuz every romance
Shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the nights here
I don’t do tears
Baby no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place
Lately I’ve been
Moving close to the edge
Still be looking my best
I stay on the beat
You can count on me
I ain’t missing no steps
Cuz every romance
Shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the nights here
I don’t do tears
Baby no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks
You’ll never see it, never see it
When my world shakes
I feel alive, I feel alive
I don’t play safe
Don’t you know about me
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Even when the tears are flowing
They’re diamonds on my face
I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place
Even when the tears are flowing
They’re diamonds on my face
I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me, dance
Dance the night away
I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks
You’ll never see it, never see it
When my world shakes
I feel alive, I feel alive
I don’t play safe
Don’t you know about me
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Dance the night
