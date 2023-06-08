شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Dance The Night أغنية جديدة لـ دوا ليبا من فيلم Barbie .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية دوا ليبا أغنية Dance The Night من ألبوم أغانى الفيلم الجديد المنتظر Barbie، المقرر طرحه يوم 21 يوليو المقبل في دور العرض حول العالم، وحصلت الأغنية على أكثر من 486 إعجاب، ومشاهدات وصلت إلى إكثر من 28 مليون مشاهدة منذ يوم 28 مايو الماضى.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

Baby you can

Find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up

Don’t you wanna just

Come along for the ride

Oh my outfit so tight

You can see my heart beat tonight

I can take the heat

Baby best believe

That’s the moment I shine

Cuz every romance

Shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the nights here

I don’t do tears

Baby no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place

Lately I’ve been

Moving close to the edge

Still be looking my best

I stay on the beat

You can count on me

I ain’t missing no steps

Cuz every romance

Shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the nights here

I don’t do tears

Baby no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks

You’ll never see it, never see it

When my world shakes

I feel alive, I feel alive

I don’t play safe

Don’t you know about me

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Even when the tears are flowing

They’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place

Even when the tears are flowing

They’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks

You’ll never see it, never see it

When my world shakes

I feel alive, I feel alive

I don’t play safe

Don’t you know about me

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Dance the night