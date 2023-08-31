Single Soon أحدث أغانى سيلينا جوميز.. اعرف كلماتها

- 1/2
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية العالمية سيلينا جوميز أغنيتها الجديدة Single Soon، من خلال قناتها الرسيمة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وذلك منذ يوم 25 أغسطس الجارى، وحققت مشاهدات وصلت إلى أكثر من 12 مليون مشاهدة، وحازت على أكثر من 975 ألف إعجاب.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
سيلينا جوميز
Should I do it on the phone?
Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat?
(Yeah)
Maybe I’ll just disappear
I don’t wanna see a tear
And the weekend’s almost here
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
I know he’ll be a mess
When I break the news,
But I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
Ima date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
Ima do what I wanna do
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
I know I’m a little high maintenance
But I’m worth a try
Might not give a reason why
(Oh well)
We both had a lot of fun
Time to find another one
Blame it all on feeling young
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
I know he’ll be a mess
When I break the news-
But I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
Ima date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
Ima do what I wanna do
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
Yeah, I’ll be single soon
Yeah, I’ll be single soon
Yeah, I’ll be single soon
Yeah, I’ll be single soon
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
I know he’ll be a mess
When I break the news
But I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
Ima date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
Ima do what I wanna do
I’m picking out this dress
Trying on these shoes
Cause I’ll be single soon
I’ll be single soon
