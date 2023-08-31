شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Single Soon أحدث أغانى سيلينا جوميز.. اعرف كلماتها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية العالمية سيلينا جوميز أغنيتها الجديدة Single Soon، من خلال قناتها الرسيمة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وذلك منذ يوم 25 أغسطس الجارى، وحققت مشاهدات وصلت إلى أكثر من 12 مليون مشاهدة، وحازت على أكثر من 975 ألف إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:



سيلينا جوميز

Should I do it on the phone?

Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat?

(Yeah)

Maybe I’ll just disappear

I don’t wanna see a tear

And the weekend’s almost here

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

I know he’ll be a mess

When I break the news,

But I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

Ima date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

Ima do what I wanna do

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

I know I’m a little high maintenance

But I’m worth a try

Might not give a reason why

(Oh well)

We both had a lot of fun

Time to find another one

Blame it all on feeling young

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

I know he’ll be a mess

When I break the news-

But I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

Ima date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

Ima do what I wanna do

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

Yeah, I’ll be single soon

Yeah, I’ll be single soon

Yeah, I’ll be single soon

Yeah, I’ll be single soon

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

I know he’ll be a mess

When I break the news

But I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon

Ima date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

Ima do what I wanna do

I’m picking out this dress

Trying on these shoes

Cause I’ll be single soon

I’ll be single soon